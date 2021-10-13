Gareth Southgate described England’s performance against Hungary as "really poor" following last night’s draw.

"Some of our quality was just really poor," the manager said.

“We gave unusual passes away, we got caught in possession several times, we overran the ball quite a few times, we forced things a bit too often.

“We started the game that way and that I thought bred a little bit of anxiety in our play, which is quite unusual."

England fell behind for the first time during this qualification campaign with the match ending in a lacklustre 1-1 draw.

