England kicked off their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Gareth Southgate’s side are one of the favourites to win the tournament this summer with a host of world-class players including Harry Kane, John Stones and Mason Mount arriving at the competition in form after fine domestic seasons.

Government restrictions still apply but the atmosphere at a first major tournament on English soil was still impressive nonetheless with 22,500 supporters heartily joining in with the national anthem before the game.