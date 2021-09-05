England manager Gareth Southgate has vowed to "keep fighting" against racism but has admitted the battle will "take time".

Black players were once again abused by Hungary fans during Thursday's 4-0 World Cup qualifying win in Budapest, just months after Uefa banned supporters from attending matches after racism at Euro 2020.

The stadium ban was not enforced by Fifa.

"We can only keep taking the stance that we have done and hope we continue to send the right messages, not only to people in football but across society," Southgate said.

"We have to keep fighting that battle."