Gareth Southgate has admitted that it is"always difficult" to pick his England squad after snubbing Emile Smith Rowe for the upcoming World Cup qualifying fixtures.

The youngster was unlucky to miss out after an impressive run of form that has seen him star for Arsenal in recent weeks.

"It's always difficult because we've got so much competition for places," Southgate told reporters.

"I think Emile, Conor Gallagher and Marc Guehi, in particular, are all playing well with their clubs, but we've got depth."

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here.