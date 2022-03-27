Gareth Southgate has suggested tough games will help prepare England for international tournaments after the national team beat Switzerland 2-1 in a tight affair at Wembley.

Luke Shaw and Harry Kane scored the goals as the Three Lions came from behind to win the friendly.

"I think the whole thing was a really worthwhile exercise for us and that's why you want the quality of opposition," manager Southgate said.

"We could take on lower level teams but you don't learn anything, you want to be stretched, you need to be stretched."

