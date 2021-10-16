Borussia Dortmund footballer Erling Haaland showed why he’s one of the most highly valued players in world football right now, with his incredibly deft ball striking skills.

The video was posted on the Bundesliga’s English Twitter account, and shows Haaland balancing three footballs on top of each other (a skill in itself) before proceeding to strike all three of them at a target in the goal.

While this skill has no practical use on a football field, it’s hard not to be impressed by the Norwegian’s control of a football.