Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin is expecting Euro 2024 in Germany to be the "best" tournament ever.

Speaking after the competition logo was unveiled at an event on Tuesday, he also described the next Euros as a "special" one because it will be “environmentally friendly”.

"This is a special Euros because it will be a green Euros, very environmentally friendly. It will be a sustainable Euros and that's why it will be more successful than it has been," Ceferin said.

"I'm expecting the best Euros ever."