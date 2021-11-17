Guanyu Zhou has become Formula 1's first Chinese driver after signing to race for Alfa Romeo in 2022.

Zhou, 22, will make his F1 debut next season in replacement of Antonio Giovinazzi, who has raced for Alfa since 2019.

The young driver will partner with Valtteri Bottas, who is due to leave Mercedes and step into Kimi Raikkonen's seat after the veteran driver announced he will retire at the end of this season.

Alfa Romeo described the current Formula 2 driver as a "trailblazer who will write a pivotal page in his country's motorsport history".

