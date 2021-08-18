Formula 1 has announced that the 2021 Japanese Grand Prix has been canceled due to ongoing Covid-19 issues.

The race was due to take place at Suzuka in mid-October as part of a triple-header after the Russian and Turkish GP.

"The decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," a statement from F1 read.

Last year's GP was also cancelled in Japan because of the coronavirus pandemic.

F1 is now working on an updated racing calendar, with a date in Qatar a possibility.