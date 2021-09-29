A pitch invader dressed as Santa Claus stormed the field at an American college football game this weekend.

In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s clash between rivals Texas and Texas Tech, the festive fan can be seen running past players and referees before diving into the endzone.

Despite getting a small cheer from the crowd, the invader is quickly tacked by security and led off the pitch.

The disruption didn’t last long and the game soon resumed, with the Texas Longhorns brushing aside the Texas Tech Red Raiders 70-35.