Football fans chanted the name of Christian Eriksen after the Denmark player collapsed during his side’s Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday.

Fans at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen expressed their support for the midfielder in an emotional display, with Finnish supporters chanting “Christian” and Danish fans responding with “Eriksen.”

The former Tottenham playmaker suffered a cardiac arrest shortly before half-time of the Group B fixture. He was treated on the pitch and taken to hospital, leaving the other players and fans visibly shaken.