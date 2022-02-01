Formula 1 introduces mandatory Covid vaccines for all personnel

Formula 1 is introducing mandatory Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all personnel ahead of next season.

The decision will mean no one will be able to work within the paddock without being fully vaccinated.

All personnel working within F1, including drivers, teams, media, hospitality workers and any guests who attend the races, will be required to get jabbed.

It is understood that every driver currently competing in the sport is already vaccinated.

The decision comes as F1 prepares to embark on what will be a record 23-race calendar in 2022, beginning in March.

Sign up to our newsletters here.