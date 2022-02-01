Frank Lampard calls Everton appointment a ‘huge honour’ in first interview

New Everton manager Frank Lampard says he's eager to get started and has called it an "honour" to work for the club.

The Chelsea and England legend, who had a short stint as head coach in west London, also made clear he is focused on the short-term, improving the club's league position this season.

Ten defeats in 13 matches resulted in the unpopular Rafael Benitez’s sacking two weeks ago, with the Toffees having dropped to within four points of the bottom three.

