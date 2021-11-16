Sports broadcaster Gabby Logan said she enjoyed a “special day” at Windsor Castle as she collected her MBE from the Duke of Cambridge.

Logan, a former international gymnast, is one of the UK’s most recognisable sports broadcasters, having covered the World Cup, Olympic Games and many other events.

Other recipients in today’s investitures included the TV stylist Gok Wan – who had deferred collecting his MBE because of a chest infection – and AstraZeneca executive vice president Professor Sir Menelas Pangalos, who was knighted for services to science.

