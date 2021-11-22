Gareth Southgate has extended his deal as England manager through to December 2024 after signing a new contract.

The contract extension will see the former defender in charge of the Three Lions for eight years - the longest-serving manager since Sir Bobby Robson in the 1980s.

Southgate, and his assistant Steve Holland, both 51, signed to extend their contracts meaning both will manage England during next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

"It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team," Southgate said following the announcement.

