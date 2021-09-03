Gareth Southgate has condemned the 'unacceptable' racist abuse of England players during World Cup qualifier press conference.

The England manager insists supporters who jeer the taking of the knee and aim racist abuse at players will be regarded as “dinosaurs” after his England side were once again subjected to monkey chants.

Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were the reported targets of a number of Hungary supporters inside the Puskas Arena as England turned in a good performance to win their World Cup qualifier 4-0.