Southgate responds to criticism of World Cup host Qatar's human rights record

England manager Gareth Southgate responded to some of the questions that are hanging over the upcoming World Cup in Qatar given the country’s human rights record.

Southgate said his team would do their best to “educate” themselves on the issues involved but seemed reluctant to comment much further.

England fielded an incredibly young side for their 10-0 win over San Marino but it was striking stalwart Harry Kane who shone the brightest by bagging four goals in the first half.