Gareth Southgate defends not using any substitutes during England's World Cup qualifier against Poland

The manager defended his decision after England conceded a stoppage-time goal in Warsaw, resulting in the game finishing on a 1-1 score.

After the game. Southgate said: "We were in total control of the game.

"We were in control of possession, (we thought) we can put players who have had to sit in the stand and it's not so easy. There was a couple of times where we looked at it but we said 'no, we're doing well'."

It comes after Poland's Kamil Glik appeared to pinch Kyle Walker's neck.