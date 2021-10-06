Golden State Warrior Andrew Wiggins is speaking out about why he decided to get a vaccine against the coronavirus.

The Canadian basketball player said he feels he was forced to get the shot and he is the only member of his family who is vaccinated.

The NBA star told reporters: “I guess to do certain stuff, to work and all that, I guess you don’t own your body. That’s what it comes down to. It’s not something I wanted to do, but I was forced to. I guess they make the rules of what goes into your body”