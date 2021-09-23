The Haas F1 team will retain both Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin for the 2022 season, they have announced.

Both 22-year-old rookies joined the American team from Formula 2 at the beginning of the season.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, and the Russian driver have both failed to score a point during their debut year.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said: “We wanted continuity behind the wheel in 2022 and I’m happy to confirm exactly that with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin competing for Uralkali Haas F1 Team next year.”