Harry Kane’s four-goal haul against San Marino on Monday night moved him up to joint-third place on England’s all-time goalscoring list, having netted a total of 48 times for his country.

The Three Lions’ captain broke a number of records with his flurry of first-half strikes, but is still chasing Wayne Rooney on the all-time goalscoring chart.

Now just five goals behind, Kane is expected to shatter the record in 2022, as long as he stays fit.

Check out how the Tottenham striker’s stats compare with the man he’s chasing, now the record is in sight.

