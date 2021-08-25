Harry Kane has announced that he is "staying at Tottenham" this season.

The England striker was heavily linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City, who reportedly had a £100 million bid rejected earlier this summer.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," Kane wrote in a social media post on Wednesday,

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."