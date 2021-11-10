A firework hit a football player on the pitch during a game between Hashtag United and Concord Rangers FC.

The match was in the 60th minute on Bonfire Night when a rogue firework burst onto the pitch.

Semi-professional footballer Matas Skrna, 16, is seen jogging towards his own goal when a firework appears to hit his right leg.

The rocket skims the ground beneath his feet before shooting sparks across the grass.

Skrna narrowly avoids injury after leaping away and falling to the floor while clutching his legs.

The game was immediately abandoned.

