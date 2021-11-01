Shocking footage shows the moment a shooting broke out on Sunday between fans at an Argentine third division football match that ended with the visiting team’s manager being shot and wounded.

Ferro Carril Oeste’s head coach Mauricio Romero was wounded in his left armpit as all the players ran off the pitch, fleeing in fear.

The match was suspended at the 79th minute with the local team, Huracan de Las Heras, beating Ferro Carril Oeste 3-1.

