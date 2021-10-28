Houston Texans have announced they’re trading Mark Ingram to his old stomping ground of the New Orleans Saints.

The NFL star previously played eight years with the Saints, earning two of his three Pro Bowl nods for a total of 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns, before signing a multi-million dollar deal with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks tweeted, “This is bullsh*t. Such a joke.” seemingly at the news of the 31-year-old’s move.

