Hungary fans clashed with police inside Wembley stadium during Tuesday’s World Cup qualifying fixture against England.

The ugly scenes were sparked 10 minutes into the match when officers attempted to arrest a spectator for racially abusing a steward.

A cluster of away supporters stormed and forced back police at a gangway entrance in the lower tier, with some officers seen wielding batons during the skirmish.

The incident occurred soon after Hungary fans booed the England players for taking the knee ahead of kick-off in the match that finished 1-1.

Interested in sport? Sign up to our newsletters here.