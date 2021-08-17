India’s cricket team has pulled off a historic victory against England in the second Test of five-match series at Lord's.

The Virat Kohli-led side successfully defended 271 runs on the final day after a dismal day.

Kholi has become only the third Indian captain to win a Test match at the Home of Cricket.

India stunned the England team with a historic fightback on Day Five at Lord’s, winning the second Test of the series by 151 runs.

Despite the hosts starting the day with high hopes of a victory, their ambitions slowly disappeared into the ether.