England’s fifth cricket test match against India at Emirates Old Trafford was cancelled after some of the tourists’ backroom staff tested positive for Covid.

The series-deciding Test between England and India has been cancelled on the morning of the match after the tourists were unable to field a team due to concerns over Covid.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said: “We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners. We know it will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many.”