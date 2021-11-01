An inter-gender MMA fight left fans horrified after the bout was stopped when the male fighter connected multiple strikes to his female opponent’s head.

The fight, which was held in Poland by promotion MMA-VIP at the weekend, saw fitness instructor and arm wrestler Ula Siekacz take on beauty brand ambassador Piotr Lisowski with the bout being heavily criticised by supporters after a video went viral.

Lisowski landed two punches before securing mount position to finish the fight in Round 2 with Siekacz getting several blows to the head.

