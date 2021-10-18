Conor McGregor has been accused of breaking the nose of an Italian DJ in Rome with a punch.

The Irish UFC star had his son baptised in the Vatican on Saturday before the alleged assault on Francesco Facchinetti took place at a party later that night.

Facchinetti claims that the incident was unprovoked and unexpected after the two had enjoyed time together throughout the night.

Facchinetti wrote on Instagram: “I could have shut up and not said anything to anyone, but since I’m here to tell it, I must say that that person is really violent and dangerous.”