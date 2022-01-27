Jamaican bobsleigh captain Dudley Stokes remembers performances at Olympics

Jamaican bobsleigh captain Dudley Stokes remembers his performances at Olympics as the country sends a bobsleigh team to the athletic competition in Beijing for the first time in 24 years.

Dudley ‘Tal’ Stokes was the 1988 team Captain, immortalised in the Disney film Cool Runnings, and told Sky News that “We sled and then crashed into history.”

Mr. Stokes wished the new team luck as he said you need to “focus, concentrate, execute and enjoy what you can.”

