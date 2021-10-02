Jurgen Klopp says he would make a “very bad” James Bond, amid discussions over who should replace Daniel Craig in the role.

Jamie Carragher floated the idea of the Liverpool boss swapping football for Hollywood during a recent chat with Craig, who suggested he would “absolutely” fit the bill.

“Thank you very much for having these nice words, but I would be a very bad James Bond,” Klopp admitted during his pre-match press conference.

“If I walk out of the water in swim shorts, I think that would be the moment when the whole world would switch off.”