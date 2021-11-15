Joe Biden made a video call to congratulate the Irish rugby team for their win over New Zealand in the Autumn Nations Series.

“We’re so damn proud of you, really,” the US president told the team after their 29-20 win.

“When I was down in New Zealand not long ago I was bragging about you guys. They almost didn’t let me off the island, you know what I mean? Congratulations, fellas!”

The president’s brother Jimmy, 71, and sister Valerie, 76, also feature in the video.

