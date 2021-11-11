England captain Joe Root has called for “change and actions” from Yorkshire County Cricket Club in response to the racism crisis engulfing the team, claiming the issue has “fractured our game and torn lives apart”.

Root, who is currently in Australia preparing his country for the upcoming Ashes series, issued a statement on the matter following weeks of increased pressure at the club he’s represented since he was a boy.

Root wrote: “There is no debate about racism, no one side or other. It is simply intolerable.”