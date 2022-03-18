Joey Barton arrives at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court before delay to assault trial

Joey Barton arrived at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, where he is charged with assault by beating.

Mr Barton is due to stand trial after his wife, Georgia Barton, sustained a head injury during an incident on 2 June 2021.

His trial has been delayed after Ms Barton wrote a letter to prosecutors defending her husband, saying she was injured accidentally when friends intervened in the argument.

The case has now been adjourned until 23 June.

Bristol Rovers, the football team managed by Mr Barton, have declined to comment while legal proceedings are ongoing.

