Jose Mourinho bought Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan a pair of €800 shoes after the forward scored his first Serie A goals on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old came off the bench to net a late double against Genoa, securing victory for his team.

When celebrating, Afena-Gyan ran over to Mourinho on the touchline, with the coach later confirming he did so to remind him of their deal.

It seems Mourinho followed through, with the player sharing a video of his manager gifting him the expensive trainers.

