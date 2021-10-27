Adelaide United footballer Josh Cavallo has come out as gay, becoming the only current top-flight male professional in the world to do so.

The 21-year-old spoke of “fighting with his sexuality” and living a “double life” ahead of the announcement, which he hopes will help him put that to rest.

“I’m a footballer and I’m gay,” Cavallo said in a video shared by Adelaide United on social media.

“All I want to do is play football and be treated equally.”

Carvallo’s decision to come out has been met with an outpouring of support online.

