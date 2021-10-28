Australian footballer Josh Cavallo has come out as gay, becoming the first current top-flight male professional player in the world to do so.

The Adelaide United left back has been met with an outpouring of support from across the world on social media and revealed that making the announcement felt like his “freedom day”.

“It was over six years of pain and I’m so happy and excited to put that to rest today. And today is so positive. It’s my freedom day. I’ve never been this happy in my life,” Cavallo said.

