Openly gay UK footballer says he mentors closeted players

Josh Cavallo has said he has been mentoring a group of “closeted” athletes since coming out in 2021.

Appearing on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast on Tuesday (2 December), the Peterborough Sports player revealed that he has had footballers and athletes reach out to him to discuss their own sexuality.

Many have no intention of coming out any time soon, according to Cavallo. “ They're happy to go out their life and keep it separate to their everyday life.”

“ But to have that safe space with me with strangers I don't even know is incredible.”