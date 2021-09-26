Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted Brentford deserved their point after a “wild” 3-3 draw in west London.

Mohamed Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool but it was not enough to sting the Bees, who twice pegged the Reds back in a breathless match.

Klopp’s side were unable to reap the maximum profit from slip-ups by Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day as they shared the points after an early-evening cracker in west London.

The team moved just one point clear at the top, while preserving the top flight’s only remaining unbeaten record.