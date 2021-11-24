France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been handed a one-year suspended jail sentence and €75,000 fine after being found guilty in a sex tape blackmail case.

Benzema was found guilty of being involved in an attempt in 2015 to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

The 33-year-old lawyers have confirmed he will appeal against the verdict.

The court decision is unlikely to affect Benzema’s immediate sporting future as the forward is seen as one of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or award later this month.

