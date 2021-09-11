The Duchess of Cambridge has joined a long list of A-list celebs and former sports stars wishing 18-year-old British tennis player Emma Raducanu the best of luck ahead of her debut US Open final against Leylah Fernandez.

Kate tweeted her congratulations from the Kensington Royal official Twitter account, and signed off the message with a ‘C’ indicating that the tweet had come from her.

If Raducanu wins her match against the Canadian opponent she will become the first British female winner at Flushing Meadows since Virginia Wade in 1968.