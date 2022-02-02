Kate Middleton replaces Prince Harry as rugby patron

Kate Middleton has been made the patron of Rugby League and Rugby Union.

The Queen passed on the duties as they closely align with the Duchess of Cambridge' passion for the sport.

Kate's appointment is the first of the royal patronages that were once held by Harry to be passed on since the Sussex’s stepped down from their official royal duties in 2020.

“I am so thrilled to become Patron of The RFL and England Rugby,” Kate said.

“Two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish.”

