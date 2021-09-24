The Duchess of Cambridge and US Open champion Emma Raducanu played tennis with each other today as the 18-year-old was officially welcome home.

Kate Middleton who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, said she was “seriously impressed" by the teen's achievement in winning the Grand Slam as they met on the National Tennis Centre in London.

Raducanu is the current reigning US Open champion and the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title after beating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in New York on 11 September.