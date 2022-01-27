Kobe and Gianna Bryant statues erected at helicopter crash site

A 160-pound temporary statue of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna has been put up on the site of the helicopter crash that killed them and seven others in California to mark the second anniversary of the incident.

The statue, created by sculptor Dan Medina, was placed at the site of the crash in the mountainous area of Calabasas, Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Mr Medina told TMZ Sports that he had placed the bronze statue at the hilltop at 4am on Wednesday all by himself.

The statue will remain on display for the remaining day until sunset.

