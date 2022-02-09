David Moyes has said he is “really disappointed” after a video emerged of Kurt Zouma kicking and slapping his cat.

The West Ham manager, however, also defended starting the player against Watford on Tuesday evening, less than 24 hours after the club fully condemed Zouma’s actions.

“I’m really disappointed,” Moyes said of his defender’s behaviour.

“My job is to pick a team and pick the best team which gives me the best chance at West Ham and Kurt is part of that team.”

