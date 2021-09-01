Video footage shows Real Madrid fans giving their disappointed reactions to the failed signing of Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 22-year-old’s failed move to Real Madrid occurred due to PSG not responding to the Spanish side’s final offer of £197m and will now focus on signing the striker to a pre-contract agreement in January.

Real Madrid fans called the failed move a ‘pity’ as they have ‘been waiting to see Mbappe play with Real for a long time’ with the french player now looking to move on a free transfer next season.