Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, British paracanoeist Laura Sugar details her sporting story and admitted she originally thought she’d be ‘rubbish’ at the sport.

Speaking to PA Sugar admitted: “I wanted to give it a go. I thought I would be pretty rubbish at it but it turns out I was quite good at it”.

The athlete took up paracanoeing a few years ago after previously competing in athletics and hockey for Team GB, but after winning bronze and silver in the 2019 European and World Championships, she goes to Tokyo with a real prospect of winning gold.