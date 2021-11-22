Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis offers his take on the Isaiah Stewart-LeBron James altercation on Sunday.

Both players were ejected from the court during the Lakers-Detroit Pistons game after a misplaced elbow from James caused a mass brawl.

Pistons' center Stewart took the elbow as intentional which made him fly into a rage with his teammates struggling to hold him back.

Mr Davis said: “Everyone in the league knows LeBron isn’t a dirty guy. As soon as he did it, he looked back and told him, ‘My bad. I didn’t try to do it".

