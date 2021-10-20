Basketball player LeBron James offered support to his new teammate Russell Westbrook after the 2017 NBA MVP struggled on his debut for the LA Lakers on Tuesday (19 October).

LeBron said he offered some advice to his teammates, saying he should: “Go home and watch a comedy. Do something that can put a smile on his face. He’s so hard on himself.”

Golden State Warriors beat LeBron’s Lakers 121-114 – despite the LA team being within two with six minutes to go.